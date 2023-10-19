XIRR vs CAGR: Which is the right way to calculate mutual fund returns?
XIRR is better for calculating returns on mutual funds with irregular cash flows, while CAGR is suitable for investments with regular cash flows.
Before you start investing in the mutual funds, you should ideally examine the past returns of all the schemes that you want to invest into. And since there are a number of ways to calculate the past returns, you should opt for the one that suits you the most.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message