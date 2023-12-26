Year-end portfolio rebalancing: Why and how should you do it?
Investment portfolio rebalancing at regular intervals helps you maintain your asset allocation ratio and manage risks better.
In 2023, stock markets scaled new all-time highs. In this calendar year, while the Nifty 50 Index has done well, the mid-caps and small-caps have done exceedingly well. At the start of the year, if you had invested in equities and fixed income in a specified ratio, your current portfolio would be skewed in favour of equities due to their outperformance.