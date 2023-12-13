Year-end portfolio review: Should you allocate additional money to fixed-income for 2024?
To take advantage of the current high interest rates, you may allocate some additional money to fixed-income products like fixed deposits, bonds, debt mutual funds, Small Savings Schemes, etc.
The interest rates of some fixed-income products, such as fixed deposits and bonds, are at multi-year highs. However, these current high interest rates will not remain at these levels for too long and will head down sometime in 2024. So, should you allocate additional money to fixed income in 2024 to take advantage of these high interest rates? Let us discuss.