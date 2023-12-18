Year-end tax planning: How to make the most of the tax deductions available? Here are 5 ways
To maximise your tax savings, make the most of deductions available under Section 80C for investments, 80D for health insurance premiums, Section 24 for home loan interest, and Section 80CCD for NPS contributions.
During the year end, when taking some time off on a holiday, do spend some time on income tax planning. From the start of January, the Finance Department of many companies starts sending reminders to employees for submission of investment proofs to avoid tax deductions from salary. Let us look at some ways of maximising the benefits of available tax deductions.