Savings account interest rate is one important information that a bank depositor needs to become aware of. Those investors who want availability of funds at the time of financial emergency, keeping money in a bank savings account is still a good option for them. Pumping money in bank savings account is advisable for those investors also, who don't find better investment option for meeting short-term investment goals. However, the option can become best if the money is parked in highest yielding bank savings account. These days RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank is among the top 3 banks that offers highest savings account interest rate to its customers.

RBL Bank savings account interest rate

Among all Indian banks, RBL Bank is offering highest savings account interest to its customers. As per the official website of RBL Bank — rblbank.com — the private lender is offering savings account interest rate to its customers from 4.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent. On daily balance up to ₹1 lakh, RBL Bank savings account interest rate is 4.5 per cent, for above ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh interest rate offered by RBL Bank is 6 per cent while on daily balance above ₹10 lakh savings account interest rate offered by RBL Bank is 6.25 per cent.

View Full Image Source: RBL Bank wedsite

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rate

Bandhan Bank is offering savings account interest rate from 3 per cent to 6 per cent, depending upon the daily balance. According the official Bandhan Ba nk website — bandhanbank.com, the private lender is offering 3 per cent savings account interest rate on daily balance up to ₹1 lakh. The private lender is offering 4 per cent savings account interest rate on daily balance above ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh. On daily balance above ₹10 lakh, Bandhan Bank is offering 6 per cent return to the depositors.

View Full Image Source: Bandhan Bank official website

Yes Bank savings account interest rate

As per the claims made by yes bank on its official website — yesbank.in, the private lender is offering 4 per cent to 5.5 per cent savings account interest rate. The private lender bank is offering 4 per cent savings account interest rate on daily balance up to ₹1 lakh. On daily balance above ₹1 lakh but less than ₹10 lakh, the private lender is offering 4.75 per cent annual interest rate while on daily balance from ₹1 lakh to less than ₹100 crore, savings account interest rate offered is 5.5 per cent.

View Full Image Source: Yes Bank website

So, it's for the bank depositors to decide whether they want fast appreciation of their money or just remain casual in regard to their savings account returns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.