The card, FinBooster, built around credit fitness tracker, will empower customers to keep track of their creditworthiness while also improving their score basis review of factors impacting their credit score through an intuitive CreditStrong app subscription (credit fitness report). It is complimentary for the cardholder for the first year.

“We believe in constantly delighting customers with innovative offerings and rewarding experiences. Finbooster in partnership with BankBazaar is another step in our endeavour to enhance customer experience while strengthening our credit cards portfolio. Designed to promote credit health, the card empowers customers to boost their creditworthiness while continuing to earn rewards points through everyday spends across brands and merchants," Rajanish Prabhu, head, credit cards and merchant acquisition, Yes Bank.

The card comes with a never expiring rewards points feature with no capping on accrual. “Customers can earn accelerated rewards points on online dining, grocery and apparel purchases which can be easily redeemed for over 250+ catalogue products," the official statement said.

Cardholders can also share reward points accumulated on the card with their family and friends.

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com, said, “The most recent edition of the BankBazaar Aspiration Index revealed that while close to 90% people knew what credit score was, less than 70% could accurately point out the impact of their financial habits on their credit scores. This was the gap we saw among 22-45-year-old salaried professionals. If we consider the wider population that uses cards, the misconception around credit score is much higher. With the YES BANK-BankBazaar FinBooster card, we are trying to bridge that gap by arming users with a card that doubles as an adviser on credit health and management. We are very pleased to have YES BANK as our partner in this journey to help customers handle credit with confidence."

