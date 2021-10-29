Yes Bank, BankBazaar launch credit card that allows creditworthiness tracking

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com, said, “The most recent edition of the BankBazaar Aspiration Index revealed that while close to 90% people knew what credit score was, less than 70% could accurately point out the impact of their financial habits on their credit scores. This was the gap we saw among 22-45-year-old salaried professionals. If we consider the wider population that uses cards, the misconception around credit score is much higher. With the YES BANK-BankBazaar FinBooster card, we are trying to bridge that gap by arming users with a card that doubles as an adviser on credit health and management. We are very pleased to have YES BANK as our partner in this journey to help customers handle credit with confidence."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}