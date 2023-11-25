Yes Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank
Yes Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates on selected tenure for deposits below ₹2 crore.
Private lender Yes Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rate on selected tenure for deposits below ₹2 crore. After the latest revision, the bank offers interest rates between 3.25% to 7.75% to general citizens, and 3.75% to 8.25% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years, according to the Yes Bank's website. The revised FD rates have been effective from November 21, 2023. Yes Bank will now pay a 7.25% rate on FDs maturing in one year , 7.50% on one year to less than 18 months, and 7.75% on deposits maturing in 18 months < 24 months