Private lender Yes Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rate on selected tenure for deposits below ₹2 crore. After the latest revision, the bank offers interest rates between 3.25% to 7.75% to general citizens, and 3.75% to 8.25% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years, according to the Yes Bank's website. The revised FD rates have been effective from November 21, 2023. Yes Bank will now pay a 7.25% rate on FDs maturing in one year , 7.50% on one year to less than 18 months, and 7.75% on deposits maturing in 18 months < 24 months {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank latest FD rates 7 days to 14 days- 3.25%

15 days to 45 days 3.70% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

46 days to 90 days 4.10%

91 days to 120 days 4.75%

121 days to 180 days 5.00% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

181 days to 271 days 6.10%

272 days to < 1 year 6.35%

1 year 7.25% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 year 1 day to < 18 months 7.50%

18 month < 24 months 7.75%

24 months to < 36 months 7.25% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

36 months to < 60 months 7.25%

60 months 7.25%

60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank latest FD rates ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.1% on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7.65% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 16 October 2023.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates After the latest revision, the bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.20 % to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are effective from 1 October 2023.

SBI latest FD rates SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective 15 February 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

