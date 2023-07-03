Yes Bank has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 7.75% for the general public. According to Yes Bank's official website, the new FD rates are effective today, 3 July 2023.

Yes Bank hikes fixed deposit rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% on domestic term deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, and 3.70% on deposits with maturity in 15 to 45 days. The interest rates being offered by Yes Bank are 4.10% for deposits held for 46 days to 90 days and 4.75% for deposits held for 91 days to 180 days.

Yes Bank hikes FD rates on select tenures

Yes Bank has hiked interest rates by 10 bps on deposits with maturities between 181 and 271 days, and 272 and 1 year. These will now earn interest at a rate of 6.1%, while deposits with maturities between 272 and 1 year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.35%.

The bank will give an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs with maturity between 1 Year to 18 Months and a rate of 7.75% on those maturing in 18 months to 36 months. On term deposits maturing in 36 and 120 months, the bank will offer an interest rate of 7%.

Yes Bank latest FD rates effective 3 July

7 days to 14 days 3.25%

15 days to 45 days 3.70%

46 days to 90 days 4.10%

91 days to 120 days 4.75%

121 days to 180 days 5.00%

181 days to 271 days 6.10%

272 days to < 1 year 6.35%

1 Year to < 18 Months 7.50%

18 Month < 36 Months 7.75%

36 months to < 60 months 7.25%

60 months to <= 120 months 7.00%

Yes Bank FD rates for senior citizens effective July 3

Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rates. Yes Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 8.25% for senior citizens

