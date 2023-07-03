Yes Bank hikes fixed deposit rates on select tenures. Check latest FD rates here1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Yes Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective from today, 3 July 2023
Yes Bank has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 7.75% for the general public. According to Yes Bank's official website, the new FD rates are effective today, 3 July 2023.
