Yes Bank hikes interest rates on 1 to 10 years of fixed deposits

Yes Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits held for seven to fourteen days, and a 3.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maintained for fifteen to forty-five days. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days has remained unchanged at 4.00 per cent, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 3 months to less than 6 months has remained steady at 4.50 per cent. Deposits maturing in 6 to 9 months will continue to pay 4.75 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year will continue to pay 5.00 per cent interest.