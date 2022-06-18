Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Yes Bank hikes interest rates on 1 to 10 years of fixed deposits

Yes Bank hikes interest rates on 1 to 10 years of fixed deposits

Yes Bank is now offering a regular rate of 3.25% to 6.50% and 3.75% to 7.25% to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7 days to 10 years.
2 min read . 05:48 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Yes Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore. The bank made the announcement today, June 18th, 2022, and as a result of the revision, interest rates on deposits maturing in one to ten years have been raised.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Yes Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore. The bank made the announcement today, June 18th, 2022, and as a result of the revision, interest rates on deposits maturing in one to ten years have been raised. The bank is now offering a regular rate of 3.25% to 6.50% and 3.75% to 7.25% to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7 days to 10 years.

Yes Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore. The bank made the announcement today, June 18th, 2022, and as a result of the revision, interest rates on deposits maturing in one to ten years have been raised. The bank is now offering a regular rate of 3.25% to 6.50% and 3.75% to 7.25% to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7 days to 10 years.

Yes Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits held for seven to fourteen days, and a 3.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maintained for fifteen to forty-five days. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days has remained unchanged at 4.00 per cent, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 3 months to less than 6 months has remained steady at 4.50 per cent. Deposits maturing in 6 to 9 months will continue to pay 4.75 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year will continue to pay 5.00 per cent interest.

Yes Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits held for seven to fourteen days, and a 3.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maintained for fifteen to forty-five days. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days has remained unchanged at 4.00 per cent, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 3 months to less than 6 months has remained steady at 4.50 per cent. Deposits maturing in 6 to 9 months will continue to pay 4.75 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year will continue to pay 5.00 per cent interest.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Yes Bank will now provide a 6.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in one year to less than 18 months, up from 5.75 per cent previously, a 25 basis point increase. The bank increased the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years by 50 basis points, from 6% to 6.50 per cent, and on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 10 years by 25 basis points, from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent.

Yes Bank gives senior citizens an additional 0.50 per cent over the regular rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 3 years. Yes Bank also offers senior citizens an additional 0.75 per cent or 75 basis points more than the regular rate on deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years. Following the interest rate, Yes Bank now provides older folks with a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent.

View Full Image
Yes Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Yes Bank RD Rates

Yes Bank currently provides a maximum rate of 6.50 per cent to the general public and 7.25 per cent to senior citizens on recurring deposits (RD) of up to 2 crore. Yes Bank offers RD accounts with terms ranging from 6 to 120 months with a minimum deposit of INR 1000/- that can be adjusted in multiples of INR 100/- up to a maximum ceiling of INR 1.99 crore.

View Full Image
Yes Bank RD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge