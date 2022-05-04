Yes Bank hikes MCLR across tenors. Loan EMIs to go up

An overnight MCLR now stands at 6.85 per cent. A one-month MCLR stands at 7.30per cent. A three-month MCLR stands at 7.45 per cent whereas a six-month MCLR stands at 8.25 per cent. Similarly, MCLR for the tenor of one year stands at 8.60 per cent, as per the Yes Bank's website.