YES Bank joins hands with Hyperface to offer credit card solution

Yes Bank has joined hands with Hyperface, a Credit Cards-as-a-Service platform to start a new era of digital-first credit card solutions. This partnership is a part of the Bank’s digital transformation journey, aimed at delivering seamless technology-led experiences for its credit card customer base.

Through the integration of Hyperface’s Modern Credit Card Stack and Hyper-Personalisation Suite, Yes Bank will launch advanced capabilities that extend far beyond conventional offerings.

Portfolio automation The platform will enable portfolio automation, end-to-end lifecycle management, and streamlined co-brand partner integration—ensuring customers and partners alike benefit from smarter, faster, and more adaptive credit card solutions.

The initiative aligns with Yes Bank’s broader strategy to combine innovation with customer-centric design, reinforcing its leadership in digital banking and strengthening its ability to anticipate evolving consumer preferences.

By deploying dynamic product configurations and instant offer creation, the Bank is set to unlock enhanced customer engagement, deeper loyalty, and improved portfolio performance.

Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring at Yes Bank, said, “The collaboration with Hyperface allows Yes Bank to reimagine customer engagement with a more seamless, secure, and intuitive experience. Hyperface’s expertise in portfolio management services enables us to create dynamic product propositions on the fly, driving stronger customer adoption, increased spending, and sustainable revenue growth.”

Ramanathan RV, co-founder and CEO of Hyperface, said, “Partnering with Yes Bank marks an exciting phase in our journey to power modern credit card portfolios at scale. It underscores the strength of our tech stack and regulatory frameworks designed to deliver scalable, compliant, and deeply embedded digital solutions that resonate with modern consumers. We’re delighted to collaborate with Yes Bank in shaping the next chapter of digital-first, customer-centric credit card experiences in India.”

With this alliance, Yes Bank and Hyperface are not only strengthening the foundations of digital credit card innovation in India but also redefining how technology and customer-centricity can converge to create meaningful, future-ready financial ecosystems.

