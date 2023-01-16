Yes Bank launches premium debit card for for HNIs. Features, benefits2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Yes Bank becomes first bank across Asia Pacific to launch a debit card on Mastercard’s World Elite platform
Mumbai: YES BANK, in partnership with Mastercard, announced the launch of YES Private Debit Card for the Bank’s ultra-high net worth individual (UHNI) customers. Equipped with the best-in-class features and privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle, among others, the all-new debit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent professionals and entrepreneurs.