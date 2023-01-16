Mumbai: YES BANK, in partnership with Mastercard, announced the launch of YES Private Debit Card for the Bank’s ultra-high net worth individual (UHNI) customers. Equipped with the best-in-class features and privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle, among others, the all-new debit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent professionals and entrepreneurs.

The Bank has launched the card on Mastercard’s premium World Elite platform - a signature global programme catering to UHNI customers. With this, YES BANK becomes the first bank in Asia Pacific to bring forth a debit card on this platform.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head - Retail Banking, YES BANK said, “At YES BANK, we understand the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers and are focused on bringing forth solutions that match these dynamic requirements. With the launch of YES Private Debit Card, we aim to strengthen our card proposition even further. The card will provide YES Private customers, seamless access to world class privileges by leveraging our wide network and strong relationships. We believe, the new debit card is a compelling proposition that offers best-in-class benefits across travel, wellness, lifestyle and luxury, thereby offering our wealth customers with an unmatched banking experience."

Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Division President – South Asia, Mastercard added, “India is home to the fastest growing affluent segment and their needs and aspirations have evolved considerably post the pandemic. We are privileged to partner with YES BANK to launch the first World Elite Debit Card in Asia Pacific. This will take the ultra-affluent segment to a whole a new level and will open doors to best-in-class privileges across categories that one can access in a seamless manner. This is a segment that will see massive growth in the months to come and we are delighted to have taken the first step."

YES Private Debit Card features

This YES Private Debit Card has several exciting features for UHNIs, the most prominent ones being - 24X7 lifestyle concierge for managing extraordinary experiences including, private jet, airport limo, chauffeured car cervices, e-gift vouchers from Oberoi Hotels and Resorts which can be availed during booking, dining and spa experiences at select properties, complimentary golf sessions and lessons every year, as well as access to domestic and international airport lounges among others.