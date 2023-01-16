Yes Bank launches premium debit card for for HNIs. Features, benefits

Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Division President – South Asia, Mastercard added, “India is home to the fastest growing affluent segment and their needs and aspirations have evolved considerably post the pandemic. We are privileged to partner with YES BANK to launch the first World Elite Debit Card in Asia Pacific. This will take the ultra-affluent segment to a whole a new level and will open doors to best-in-class privileges across categories that one can access in a seamless manner. This is a segment that will see massive growth in the months to come and we are delighted to have taken the first step."