Yes Bank launches special fixed deposit (FD) with returns up to 7.75%2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 08:07 PM IST
Yes Bank, a private sector lender, has launched a special fixed deposit scheme that will go into effect today, October 12, 2022. This special FD programme is available for deposits of less than ₹2 Cr, and the bank offers inflation-beating returns to elderly persons. Today, the bank also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, promising a maximum interest rate of up to 6.75% for the general public and 7.50% for elderly persons.