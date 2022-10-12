Yes Bank launches special fixed deposit (FD) with returns up to 7.75%

Yes Bank FD Rates

As per the official website of Yes Bank, the fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of 12th October 2022. On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days the bank will pay an interest rate of 3.25% and on FD booked for 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank will pay an interest rate of 3.70%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will fetch an interest rate of 4.10% and deposits that mature in 3 months to 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 4.75%.