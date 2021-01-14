Yes Bank launches wellness themed credit card

Yes Bank has announced its partnership with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited to launch the ‘YES BANK Wellness’ and ‘YES BANK Wellness Plus’ Credit Cards – aimed at the holistic health, self-care and wellness of consumers.

As consumers face new realities of home-schooling of children, working from home, and lack of physical contact with loved ones and colleagues, this is an innovative step to encourage and promote self-care, mental and physical well-being. Consumers can now enjoy the bouquet of complimentary health benefits by simply registering on the Aditya Birla Multiply App. The mobile app allows consumers to avail complementary benefits such as annual health check-up, round the clock doctor or counsellor helpline, in-studio or home based workout sessions, personalized diet plans, among others, right at their fingertips.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with Aditya Birla Wellness and offer consumers a unique wellness credit card with exciting offers and rewards. As we adapt to the new normal, prioritizing the health and well-being as individuals and that of our loved ones has become ever more important. This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers in mind and it is a compelling value proposition. YES BANK and Aditya Birla Wellness will leverage each other’s technology capabilities and strong customer connect to grow our business from this attractive and new market segment."

“We are pleased to announce our association with YES BANK for the launch of this unique co-branded wellness credit card, to further our goal of a healthy India," said Murtuza Arsiwala, Head – Wellness, Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited, “Our aim is to influence, motivate, and incentivise individuals to accomplish their health and wellness goals while also living a fulfilling life. With the launch of this unique wellness credit card, we want to incentivise customers by providing them access to a holistic platform as well as innovative tools to accomplish their health and wellness goals."

Key benefits of the YES Bank Wellness and Wellness Plus Card:

a) Wellness Plus (INR 2,999 + Taxes)

• 30 Reward Points on Pharmacy spends (every INR 200)

• 6 Reward Points on other spends (every INR 200)

• Complimentary annual preventive health check-up (31 parameters)

• 12 complimentary fitness session per month: options like Gym, Yoga and Zumba.

• Unlimited Doctor consultations on call

• Diet Plans according to your goals

• Free online consultations across medical specialties

• A free Fitness Assessment

• Domestic airport lounge access (2 visits per quarter)

• Contactless payments

b) Wellness (INR 1,999 + Taxes)

• 20 Reward Points on Pharmacy spends (every INR 200)

• 4 Reward Points on other spends (every INR 200)

• Complimentary annual preventive health check-up (25 parameters)

• 6 complimentary fitness session per month: options like Gym, Yoga and Zumba

• Unlimited Doctor consultations on call

• Free online consultations across medical specialties

• Diet Plans according to your goals

c) Benefits through the Aditya Birla Multiply App

• Complimentary Gym, Yoga, and Zumba sessions at partner centres

• Access to virtual workout sessions (home based)

• Unlimited Doctor consultations on call

• Diet Plans according to your goals

• Counselling for Mental Wellbeing

• Complimentary Annual Preventive Health check-up at partner labs

• Complimentary eye and dental check-up

• Discounts at partner Pharmacy stores and diagnostic labs

• Free online consultations across medical specialties

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via