Yes Bank launches wellness themed credit card

Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with Aditya Birla Wellness and offer consumers a unique wellness credit card with exciting offers and rewards. As we adapt to the new normal, prioritizing the health and well-being as individuals and that of our loved ones has become ever more important. This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers in mind and it is a compelling value proposition. YES BANK and Aditya Birla Wellness will leverage each other’s technology capabilities and strong customer connect to grow our business from this attractive and new market segment."