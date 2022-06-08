Yes Bank makes interest rate revision on fixed deposits: Details inside

Yes Bank FD Rates

Yes Bank will offer a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits of 7 to 14 days and a 3.50 per cent interest rate on deposits of 15 to 45 days. Deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days will receive a 4.00 per cent interest rate, while deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months will receive a 4.50 per cent interest rate. Yes Bank is currently offering a 4.75 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months and a 5.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year.