YES Bank MARQUEE Credit Card: Easy 5-step application process explained

YES Bank’s MARQUEE is a credit card designed for high income individuals. It provides a suite of premium benefits. The process of application for this particular credit instrument has been streamlined and made easier by the bank for all applicants who meet the required eligibility criteria.

Once obtained, credit card users can utilise this card for meeting day to day expenses such as health, shopping, education along with making payments of utility bills. Still, to keep yourself on the safer side do remember to keep your credit utilisation ratio to less than 30% of your total credit limit.

Step-by-step application guide

Check and verify eligibility: The applicants must either be salaried or self employed. They should be aged between 21 and 60 years, with a minimum net monthly income of ₹ 3 lakhs or an annual income tax return (ITR) of ₹ 36 lakhs and above. Collect necessary documents: Once you are clear with the terms and conditions along with eligibility criteria, then you should move ahead towards collecting the essential documents such as a copy of your PAN card or Form 60, a recent passport size photograph, most recent bank statement, latest salary slip or ITR as a clear proof of income. Application submission online: Visit the official YES Bank MARQUEE Credit Card page to submit your application. The process will require you to submit your PAN and OTP to initiate the application process. Your residential and office addresses are automatically filled based on your credit profile and credit report. The entire application can be completed in less than five minutes in a pretty straightforward manner. Wait for the approval: Now upon successful application submission, YES Bank checks and assesses your credit profile. Once you have been found meeting the required eligibility criteria along with other crucial terms and conditions such as appropriate creditworthiness and no past of debt default, then you will be informed of the approval of your credit card application. Issuance of the card: Once successfully approved, the credit card is dispatched at your registered address. Do note, that certain features such as complimentary domestic airport lounge access, are regulated according to the spending thresholds. For April 1, 2025, a minimum quarterly spend of ₹ 1 lakh is essential to avail this particular benefit. Note: The terms and conditions discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the most accurate and updated terms and conditions refer to the official website of Yes Bank.

Key features of the MARQUEE Credit Card Welcome Rewards: You will receive 40,000 YES Rewardz points upon availing the card.

You will receive 40,000 YES Rewardz points upon availing the card. Annual charges: A first year membership fee of ₹ 9,999 plus taxes is levied. Further, the renewable charges of ₹ 4,999 plus taxes. The total renewable fee is waived if annual retail spending goes beyond ₹ 10 lakhs.

A first year membership fee of 9,999 plus taxes is levied. Further, the renewable charges of 4,999 plus taxes. The total renewable fee is waived if annual retail spending goes beyond 10 lakhs. Travel benefits: Unlimited international lounge access and up to six domestic complimentary lounge visits every quarter. This again is subject to other criteria as well.

Unlimited international lounge access and up to six domestic complimentary lounge visits every quarter. This again is subject to other criteria as well. Lifestyle related perks: Golf lessons on a monthly basis along with buy one get one free offers on movie tickets through BookMyShow.

Golf lessons on a monthly basis along with buy one get one free offers on movie tickets through BookMyShow. Contact less payments: The card also provides for contactless payments at retail outlets with NFC technology.

The card also provides for contactless payments at retail outlets with NFC technology. Card control feature: You can also stay in control of your credit card through your phone by managing card blocking and unblocking along with domestic and international limits. For complete details and updates on the YES Bank MARQUEE Credit Card refer to the official website of YES Bank.

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature only. For the complete details on the most recent rewards and offers refer to the official website of YES Bank.

Conclusion Hence, by following the above given simple guidelines you can apply for the YES Bank MARQUEE Credit Card and provide for yourself a seamless credit card experience.