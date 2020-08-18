Yes Bank offers up to 7% interest rate on fixed deposits. Latest FD rates here

Most banks like State Bank of India ( SBI ), ICICI, HDFC, Axis, PNB and others offer interest on fixed deposits (FDs)in the range of 5-6%. However, there are still some banks that are offering an interest rate of 7% or more. IndusInd, IDFC First Bank and YES Bank offer interest rates upto or higher than 7%.

YES Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

YES Bank offers interest rates in the range of 5% to 7% to the general public for deposits of up to ₹2 crore. For 7 days to 45 days, 46 days to 90 days, the bank offers 5%, 5.5 interest rate respectively. YES Bank offers a rate of interest of 6% for deposits maturing in three months to less than six months. For FDs maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, YES Bank offers 6.50%. For long-term FDs, maturing in one and up to ten years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.75%. YES Bank offers best FD rate of 7.00% on term deposits for a tenure of 2 years to 3 years. Senior citizens will get 75 basis points extra on these deposits. Current YES Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 5.50% to 7.75%. These FD rates are effective 6 July.

7 to 45 days 5.00%

46 to 90 days 5.50%

3 months to < 6 months 6%

6 months to < 9 months 6.50%

9 months to < 1 Year 6.50%

1 Years to <= 10 years* 6.75%

2 years < 3 years 7.00%

Premature withdrawal

Less than equal to 181 days- Nil

182 days and above - 0.50%

YES Bank FD account opening

To open an FD account in YES Bank, you can visit the official website and login to your account. Choose Fixed Deposit option from the menu and select the Type of FD you want to open and proceed. After this, you have to fill the deposit amount and select ‘Senior Citizen’ option if you are above 60. You have to choose the tenure of deposit and interest payout frequency. Click on Submit to open the YES Bank FD.

YES BANK is a ‘full service commercial bank’ providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

