Yes Bank offers up to 7% interest rate on fixed deposits. Latest FD rates here

YES Bank offers interest rates in the range of 5% to 7% to the general public for deposits of up to ₹2 crore. For 7 days to 45 days, 46 days to 90 days, the bank offers 5%, 5.5 interest rate respectively. YES Bank offers a rate of interest of 6% for deposits maturing in three months to less than six months. For FDs maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, YES Bank offers 6.50%. For long-term FDs, maturing in one and up to ten years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.75%. YES Bank offers best FD rate of 7.00% on term deposits for a tenure of 2 years to 3 years. Senior citizens will get 75 basis points extra on these deposits. Current YES Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 5.50% to 7.75%. These FD rates are effective 6 July.