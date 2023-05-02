Yes Bank revises FD rates, promising up to 7.75% on this tenure effective from today2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Yes Bank, a private sector lender, recently altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Yes Bank, a private sector lender, recently altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Yes Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 18 months to 36 months. According to Yes Bank's official website, the new FD rates are in effect as of today, May 2, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×