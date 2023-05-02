Yes Bank revises FD rates, promising up to 7.75% on this tenure effective from today

The net profit of Yes Bank dropped from ₹367.46 crore in Q4FY22 to ₹202.43 crore in Q4FY23, representing a loss of over 45% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, however, Yes Bank recorded a net profit rise of almost 293% compared to Q3FY23 of ₹51.52 crore. In the fourth quarter of FY23, the bank recorded a total income of ₹7,298.51 crore, compared to ₹5,829.22 crore in the same quarter the year before. Yes Bank reported a 19.46% rise in total income in FY23, from ₹22,285.98 crore in FY22 to ₹26,624.08 crore in FY23. Yes Bank's net interest income (NII) for Q4FY23 was ₹2,105 crore, up 15.70% YoY and 6.80% QoQ. Yes Bank's NII in FY23 was ₹7,918 crore, which is a rise of 21.80% over its NII in FY22.