Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The bank provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days (short term) to 10 years (long-term). the Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 8 February 2021. After the latest revision, Yes Bank offers an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits maturing in seven to fourteen days, 4% on 15 to 45 days, and 4.5% on 46 to 90 days FDs. Yes Bank gives 5%, 5.5% on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and 6 months to less than 9 months respectively. For FDs with maturity period of 9 months to less than 1 year, the Bank gives an interest rate of 5.75%.

Yes Bank offers a special interest rate on FDs maturing in one year to ten years to both regular and senior citizens. Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.25%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 6.50% whereas deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years will give 6.75%.

Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public effective 8 February 2021

7 to 14 days 3.50%

15 to 45 days 4.00%

46 to 90 days 4.50%

3 months to < 6 months 5.00%

6 months to < 9 months 5.50%

9 months to < 1 Year 5.75%

1 years < 2 years 6.25%

2 years < 3 years 6.50%

3 Years to <= 10 years* 6.75%

Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4% to 7.5% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will get 75 basis points extra on FDs maturing in 3 years to 10 years.

Yes Bank FD account opening

To open an FD account in Yes Bank, you can visit the official website and login into your account. Choose Fixed Deposit option from the menu and select the Type of FD you want to open and proceed. After this, you have to fill in the deposit amount and select the ‘Senior Citizen’ option if you are above 60. You have to choose the tenure of deposit and interest payout frequency. Click on Submit to open the Yes Bank FD.

