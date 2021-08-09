Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

Yes Bank's new fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are with effect from 5 August



Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The bank provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days (short term) to 10 years (long-term). The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 5 August 2021. After the latest revision, Yes Bank offers an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in seven to fourteen days, 3.5% on 15 to 45 days, and 4% on 46 to 90 days FDs. Yes Bank gives 4.5%, 5% on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and 6 months to less than 9 months respectively.

For FDs with a maturity period of 9 months to less than 1 year, the Bank gives an interest rate of 5.25%.

Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 6%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 6.25% whereas deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years will give 6.50%.

Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public effective 5 August 2021

7 to 14 days 3.25%

15 to 45 days 3.50%

46 to 90 days 4%

6 months to < 9 months 5%

9 months to < 1 Year 5.25%

1 year < 18 Months 5.75%

18 Months to < 3 years 6.00%

3 Years to < 5 years 6.25%

5 Years to <= 10 years 6.50%

Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3.75% to 7.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Earlier, the Bank had revised the interest rate on its term deposits on 3 June 2021.

