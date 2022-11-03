Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts

Yes Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On daily balance in a savings account up to ₹1 lakh, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lacs, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than ₹5 lacs to ₹10 lakhs and an interest rate of 6.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than ₹10 lakhs to ₹1 Cr. On daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹1 Cr to ₹10 Cr, the interest rate now provided will be 6.25% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹10 Cr to ₹25 Cr, Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00%.