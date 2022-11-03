Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts

Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts

3 min read . 03:28 PM ISTVipul Das
Following the revision, Yes Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and on fixed deposits, the maximum that will now be provided will be 6.75% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 36 months to 120 months.

  • One of the leading private sector lenders, Yes Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr.

One of the leading private sector lenders, Yes Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. As per the official website of the lender, the new savings account interest rates are effective as of 2nd November and the revised fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of today 3rd November 2022. Following the revision, Yes Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and on fixed deposits, the maximum that will now be provided will be 6.75% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 36 months to 120 months.

One of the leading private sector lenders, Yes Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. As per the official website of the lender, the new savings account interest rates are effective as of 2nd November and the revised fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of today 3rd November 2022. Following the revision, Yes Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and on fixed deposits, the maximum that will now be provided will be 6.75% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 36 months to 120 months.

Yes Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On daily balance in a savings account up to 1 lakh, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than 1 lakh to 5 lacs, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than 5 lacs to 10 lakhs and an interest rate of 6.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than 10 lakhs to 1 Cr. On daily balance in a savings account of more than 1 Cr to 10 Cr, the interest rate now provided will be 6.25% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than 10 Cr to 25 Cr, Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00%.

Yes Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On daily balance in a savings account up to 1 lakh, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than 1 lakh to 5 lacs, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than 5 lacs to 10 lakhs and an interest rate of 6.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than 10 lakhs to 1 Cr. On daily balance in a savings account of more than 1 Cr to 10 Cr, the interest rate now provided will be 6.25% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than 10 Cr to 25 Cr, Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00%.

View Full Image
Yes Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Yes Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Yes Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.70%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.10% and those maturing in 91 days to 180 days shall now pay an interest rate of 4.75%. Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50% on FDs maturing in 181 days to 271 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 272 days to 1 year.

Yes Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.70%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.10% and those maturing in 91 days to 180 days shall now pay an interest rate of 4.75%. Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50% on FDs maturing in 181 days to 271 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 272 days to 1 year.

On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.50%; those maturing in 18 months to 120 months will now pay an interest rate of 6.75% at Yes Bank. Yes Bank introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) for retail investors on October 12th, 2022. The general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% on this special fixed-term deposit from Yes Bank with a tenor of 20 to 22 months, while senior people will receive an interest rate of 7.75% under the same conditions.

On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.50%; those maturing in 18 months to 120 months will now pay an interest rate of 6.75% at Yes Bank. Yes Bank introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) for retail investors on October 12th, 2022. The general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% on this special fixed-term deposit from Yes Bank with a tenor of 20 to 22 months, while senior people will receive an interest rate of 7.75% under the same conditions.

View Full Image
Yes Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Yes Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Yes Bank RD Rates

Resident Recurring Deposit (RD) interest rates are effective as of 3rd November. On RDs maturing in 6 months to 10 Years, Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 5.50% to 6.75% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens.

Yes Bank RD Rates

Resident Recurring Deposit (RD) interest rates are effective as of 3rd November. On RDs maturing in 6 months to 10 Years, Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 5.50% to 6.75% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens.

View Full Image
Yes Bank RD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Yes Bank RD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP