Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts

Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts3 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- One of the leading private sector lenders, Yes Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
One of the leading private sector lenders, Yes Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the lender, the new savings account interest rates are effective as of 2nd November and the revised fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of today 3rd November 2022. Following the revision, Yes Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and on fixed deposits, the maximum that will now be provided will be 6.75% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 36 months to 120 months.
On daily balance in a savings account up to ₹1 lakh, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lacs, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than ₹5 lacs to ₹10 lakhs and an interest rate of 6.00% on daily balance in the savings account of more than ₹10 lakhs to ₹1 Cr. On daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹1 Cr to ₹10 Cr, the interest rate now provided will be 6.25% and on daily balance in a savings account of more than ₹10 Cr to ₹25 Cr, Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00%.
On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.70%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.10% and those maturing in 91 days to 180 days shall now pay an interest rate of 4.75%. Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50% on FDs maturing in 181 days to 271 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 272 days to 1 year.
On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.50%; those maturing in 18 months to 120 months will now pay an interest rate of 6.75% at Yes Bank. Yes Bank introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) for retail investors on October 12th, 2022. The general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% on this special fixed-term deposit from Yes Bank with a tenor of 20 to 22 months, while senior people will receive an interest rate of 7.75% under the same conditions.
Resident Recurring Deposit (RD) interest rates are effective as of 3rd November. On RDs maturing in 6 months to 10 Years, Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 5.50% to 6.75% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens.
