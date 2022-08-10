Yes Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits. Latest FD rates here

Yes Bank has raised interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore with effect from today, 10 August, the lender mentioned on its website. The bank will give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits held for seven to fourteen days, and a 3.50 per cent interest rate on deposits for fifteen to forty-five days. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days is 4.10% now, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 3 months to less than 6 months is 4.75%.

