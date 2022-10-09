Yes Bank revises interest rates on NRE deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- For non-resident external (NRE) deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender Yes Bank has modified its interest rates
For non-resident external (NRE) deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender Yes Bank has modified its interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 3, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now permitting NRE deposits at a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.