Yes Bank revises interest rates on NRE deposits: Details here

Yes Bank NRE deposits

The bank is now paying an interest rate of 7.25% on NRE deposits maturing in one year to less than 18 months, while Yes Bank will give a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 18 months to 24 months. The interest rate on NRE deposits maturing in 24 months to 10 years has adjusted to 7.25%. When withdrawing FCNR, NRE, and RFC FDs before the completion of the 12-month term has completed, no interest is payable; nevertheless, NRE and NRO FDs are excluded from the senior citizen-friendly interest rate. Yes Bank says that interest rates for monthly interest payout will be discounted based on prevailing rates and if the Customer prematurely withdraws the deposit, the interest rate prevailing at the date of deposit, for the period for which the deposit was with the bank shall be payable.