Yes Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts: Details here2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:21 PM IST
Yes Bank, a private sector lender, has altered its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of 17th September 2022. After the change, the bank is now providing an interest rate on savings bank accounts of up to 6.25%.