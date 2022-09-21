Yes Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts: Details here

Yes Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 4.00% on daily savings account balances up to ₹1 lakh and an interest rate of 4.25% on daily savings account balances between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh. On savings account balances more than ₹5 Lac and up to ₹10 Lac, Yes Bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.00%, and on balances more than ₹10 Lac and up to ₹25 Lac, the bank is now paying an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank promises an interest rate of 6.00% on savings balances between ₹25 lac and ₹1 crore. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.25% on daily balances in savings accounts between ₹1 crore and ₹10 crore, and an interest rate of 6.00% on daily balances in savings accounts between ₹10 crore and ₹25 crore.