Yes Bank’s bond write-off: How ordinary investors won the battle

Yes Bank’s bond write-off: How ordinary investors won the battle3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM IST
The 700-odd retail investors in Yes Bank AT1 bonds held only a small fraction of the roughly ₹8,500 crore issuance. Many of them were mis-sold these products by Yes Bank relationship managers on the promise of high interest.
For Bengaluru-based Saurabh (he declined to give his last name) and Chandigarh-based Nimish Goyal, the Bombay High Court judgment in the Yes Bank AT1 bonds case was the outcome of a long struggle. Around a third of Saurabh’s parents’ retirement kitty had been invested in these bonds and it was wiped out in March 2020 when the bank collapsed.
