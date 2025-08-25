YES BANK’s POP-CLUB Credit Card rewards 10% POPcoins for online transactions. Details here

In July 2025, the value of UPI transactions reached Rs. 25.08 lakh crores, compared to Rs. 20.64 lakh crores in July 2024, as per NPCI data. The value of July transactions is the second highest. In July 2025, the volume of UPI transactions reached 19.47 billion, an all-time high. With UPI payments booming and the RBI allowing the use of RuPay credit cards for UPI payments, banks and fintechs are capitalising on the trend.

Fintechs like Kiwi, super.money (by Flipkart), POP, etc., have collaborated with banks and launched RuPay credit cards that reward customers for UPI and other transactions. In this article, we will understand the features and benefits of the YES BANK POP-CLUB Credit Card, rewards earning and redemption, fees, and whether you should take this card.

Joining benefits There is no joining fee for the YES BANK POP-CLUB Credit Card. The card provides Rs. 5,000 worth of joining benefits as follows:

500 POPcoins on card activation Cleartrip voucher worth Rs. 750 6 months ParmEasy Plus membership 3 months Zomato Gold Mini membership Cult sports voucher worth Rs. 500 2 free Rapido bike rides every month, worth Rs. 100 (total 24 free rides in a year) As a limited-time offer, the card is being offered on a lifetime free basis till 31st December 2025. It means there will be no annual renewal fee for lifetime free cards, even if the annual spend criteria for renewal fee waiver are not met.

Earning rewards The cardholder earns POPcoins (currency issued by POP) for spending made through the YES BANK POP-CLUB Credit Card as follows.

10 POPcoins on every Rs. 100 spent on online transactions 2 POPcoins on every Rs. 100 spent on offline transactions An additional 5% POPcoins on UPI transactions done using the POP-CLUB Credit Card through the POP UPI App. The minimum transaction value must be Rs. 25 to earn POPcoins. An additional 5% POPcoins on shopping at the POP shop 2% POPcoins for all P2P UPI payments The POPcoins earned for online and offline transactions will be credited 24 to 48 hours after the monthly statement is generated. The POPcoins for POP UPI transactions are credited on a real-time basis.

The cardholder can benefit from double-dipping and get 15% POPcoins when they shop on the POP shop as follows:

10% POPcoins from POP-CLUB Credit Card (10 POPcoins for every Rs. 100 spent), and 5% POPcoins from the POP shop The cardholder will get 1,500 bonus POPcoins when the annual spends exceed Rs. 1.5 lakhs in a card anniversary year.

The card provides a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel transactions at petrol pumps.

Exclusions The spending on the following categories will not earn any POPcoins:

Utility bill payments Real estate or rent payments Insurance premium payments Wallet loading Service station Redemption of rewards The value of 1 POPcoin ranges between Rs. 0.10 to Rs. 1, depending on where it is redeemed. The redemption options for the cardholder include the following.

Unlimited cashback through POP UPI: While making payments through the POP UPI, a cardholder can redeem POPcoins up to 5% of the transaction value and get a 5% cashback. The redemption for these transactions is Rs. 0.10 per POPcoin. There is no maximum limit to the cashback amount that a customer can get.

For example, the cardholder does a UPI transaction of Rs. 1,000 through POP UPI. The cardholder can get Rs. 50 cashback on this transaction by redeeming 500 POPcoins at the rate of Rs. 0.10 per POPcoin. The cashback will be credited to the savings bank account linked with the POP UPI. There is no limit on the cashback amount that can be earned. The cashback is applicable only on merchant transactions where the minimum order value is Rs. 199.

Gift voucher purchases: The POPcoins can be redeemed against the purchase of gift vouchers on the POP App. Gift vouchers of the following brands can be purchased: Blinkit, Rapido, PharmEasy, Cult.fit, Zomato, and Cleartrip. The cardholder can pay up to 100% of the transaction value with POPcoins. The redemption value for gift voucher purchases is Rs. 0.25 per POPcoin. There is no limit on the gift vouchers that a customer can redeem using POPcoins.

Shopping at POP Shop: The cardholder can redeem the POPcoins against purchases from various merchants on the POP App (POP Shop). The POP Shop has 800+ brands. The cardholder can pay up to 80% of the transaction value with POPcoins. The balance amount must be paid with the POP-CLUB Credit Card. The redemption value for shopping on the POP Shop is Rs. 1 per POPcoin.

Eligibility criteria The applicant’s age must be between 21 and 60 years to be eligible for the card. The POP-CLUB Credit Card can be availed through the card-to-card program based on your existing credit card.

An important point to note is that Yes Bank allows its customers to keep only one credit card. So, if you hold any other Yes Bank credit card, you will not be eligible for the POP-CLUB Credit Card.

Should you take the card? In the last couple of years, banks have introduced several RuPay credit cards either on their own or in collaboration with startups/fintechs. Some of these include the Kiwi Credit Card that offers up to 5% cashback on spending Rs. 1.5 lakhs in a year. However, the cardholder needs to purchase the annual Kiwi Neon membership for Rs. 999 + Taxes to get maximum value from the card. The Axis Bank Supermoney Credit Card offers a 3% cashback on UPI spends done via the super.money App. However, the cashback is capped at Rs. 500 per month.

The YES BANK POP-CLUB Credit Card is being offered on a lifetime free basis till 31st December 2025. The card offers unlimited 10% POPcoins on online transactions and an additional 5% POPcoins on UPI spends. The cardholder can get an unlimited amount of 5% cashback on UPI transactions done through POP UPI, and redeem 5% POPcoins at a value of Rs. 0.10/POPcoin. The cardholder can redeem the POPcoins on the POP App with more than 800+ brands at a redemption rate of Rs. 1/POPcoin. Thus, the card provides a good reward points earning rate along with multiple redemption options. So, if you have a decent amount of online and UPI spending every month, you may consider the YES BANK POP-CLUB Credit Card.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.