Yes, money can buy you time and happiness

Make money work for you: Have you checked your finances at an overall level? Make a list of all your investments and if you have investments all over the place, start pruning down the smaller/underperforming/high-risk investments. Evaluate the risks in the instruments held. For example, if you have bought an NCD or an investment into fractional property, now that you are aware of the risks, exit if it is not as per your risk profile. Simplifying your financial life is a start to making money work for you. Next, work with a financial planner to structure your finances as per goals.

