‘Yesterday’s luxuries have become today’s necessities’

Priya Sunder: There is this particular case about a woman who was going through a divorce. She wanted to settle everything quickly because it was so stressful. She just wanted to move on with whatever was offered as a settlement. But, we went through the numbers to determine whether or not it was a fair settlement. We found it to be woefully inadequate, and that it wouldn’t last her for the next few years. We offered her a different set of numbers, which she shared with her lawyers and her husband. The final settlement was nearly seven times the amount that was originally proposed. I think that situation wouldn’t have happened without our intervention. I was very happy with the outcome and so was the client, and we made sure that she would be taken care of financially for the rest of her life.