Don't let market narratives influence your chase for higher yields
An investor’s ability to hold through noise matters as much as holding to maturity. Investors should therefore not only put in a lot of effort into analysing the companies before investing, but also carefully evaluate their own risk appetite
Recent company earnings are not painting a very rosy picture of the economy. While some lenders are seeing weaker loan growth, others are seeing higher credit losses. Equities, too, lack momentum, while interest rates appear near the bottom of the cycle. The days of easier capital gains-driven returns have passed, pushing yield-seeking investors toward credit risk via bonds or targeted funds.