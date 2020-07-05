It may be noted that as per the Tax Ordinance 2020 (2 of 2020) dated 31 March 2020, the tax authorities reduced the rate of interest to 0.75% per month for delay in depositing tax for any due date, which falls during the period from 20 March 2020 to 29 June 2020, provided the relevant taxes are paid on or before 30 June 2020. Accordingly, for the first instalment, if the advance taxes are not discharged by 15 June 2020 but paid on or before 30 June 2020, the rate of interest applicable for the delay in deposit of the advance tax for first instalment shall be 0.75% per month.