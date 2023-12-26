You can boost your financial immunity with ULIPs — here is how
Unit Linked Insurance Plans offer the dual benefit of investment and life insurance, with the option to invest in equity, debt, or a combination of both. The waiver of premium feature ensures that long-term investment goals are protected even in the event of the policyholder's untimely demise
The unique combination of investment in mutual funds, debt market, and life insurance coverage has always attracted investors to different unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). These plans also help in investing for long-term goals like buying a house, retirement, or children's higher education. Additionally, the waiver of premium (WOP) feature enables ULIPs to fulfil long-term investment goals even in case of unfortunate incidents like the untimely demise of the policyholder.