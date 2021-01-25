You can carry forward business loss only if you file ITR before the deadline

If the income from F&O is considered business income, ITR3 will be applicable to you (assuming you satisfy all other conditions). The details of sale and corresponding purchase in relation to capital gains would need to be disclosed in Schedule CG. Further, similar details for business income would need to be disclosed in Schedule P&L and Schedule BP, respectively. However, in case the income from F&O is considered as capital gains, ITR2 will be applicable to you (assuming you satisfy all other conditions). The details of sale and corresponding purchase in relation to capital gains would need to be disclosed in Schedule CG.