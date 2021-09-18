You can claim income tax benefit on interest for home loan taken from my father

However, there is no such restriction as regards to payment of interest on borrowed capital therefore you will be able to claim the deduction of interest payable up to ₹2 lakh in case the property is self-occupied. In case the property is let out, you can claim full interest subject to restriction of maximum amount of set off of loss under the house property income against other income during the year up to ₹2 lakh. Loss not so set off during the year is allowed to be carried forward for set off against house property income in next 8 years. Please note that the interest, which you pay to your father is his income and your father will have to include such interest in his return of income for the relevant year/s.