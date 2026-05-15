You can earn up to ₹69,000 monthly income from ₹1 crore FD in small finance banks. Here's how

In an environment of persistent inflation and evolving interest rates, investors are increasingly looking for stable, predictable income options that protect capital while delivering regular returns. In 2026, small finance banks (SFBs) in India continue to offer some of the most competitive fixed deposit (FD) rates in the banking system, making them an attractive choice for conservative investors, retirees, and senior citizens.
Furthermore, a ₹1 crore FD in these banks can generate an estimated monthly income of ₹60,000 to ₹69,000, depending on the bank, tenure, and applicable interest rate.
Let us look at the interest rates offered by prominent SFBs for both general and senior citizens and see how they can go a long way toward assisting with wealth conservation and creation.
Bank Name
Highest Slab (%)
Tenure
1-Year (%)
3-Year (%)
5-Year (%)
10-Year (%)
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.25
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|888 days
|6.90
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|2 years to less than 3 years
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77
|Above 3 years to 5 years
|7.00
|7.50
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.00
|6.75
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|30 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.90
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|6.75
Note: Interest rates as of 13 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions. Source: Paisabazaar
Bank Name
Highest Slab (%)
Tenure
1-Year (%)
3-Year (%)
5-Year (%)
10-Year (%)
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.85
|7.75
|7.25
|7.25
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|888 days
|7.40
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 1 year to 3 years
|7.50
|8.00
|7.77
|7.00
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.30
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.50
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.75
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|30 months
|7.40
|7.40
|8.05
|7.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.95
|2 years
|7.75
|7.70
|7.70
|7.00
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|666 days
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|7.25
Note: Interest rates as of 13 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions. Source: Paisabazaar
The monthly payout from a non-cumulative FD is calculated as:
Bank
Highest FD Rate
Approx Monthly Income
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.25%
|₹60,417
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.40%
|₹61,667
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|₹64,583
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77%
|₹64,750
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.80%
|₹65,000
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|₹64,583
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.10%
|₹67,500
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45%
|₹62,083
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10%
|₹67,500
Bank
Highest FD Rate
Approx Monthly Income
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|₹64,583
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00%
|₹66,667
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|₹68,750
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00%
|₹66,667
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.30%
|₹69,167
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|₹64,583
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|₹68,750
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.95%
|₹66,250
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|₹68,750
Investors should also remember that FD interest is taxable as per their income tax slab, and deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) norms. Before locking in your funds, you should conduct thorough due diligence, understand fixed deposits at a fundamental level, discuss the issue with certified financial advisors, and proceed only after doing so.
Small finance banks are offering attractive FD rates in May 2026, making them a strong option for investors seeking stable monthly income. Still, investment decisions should not be made solely on the basis of the offered interest rates. Higher returns should always be balanced against factors such as diversification, liquidity needs, the effectiveness of these investments in the face of inflation, tax implications, and bank safety.
You can also acquire knowledge on other asset classes, such as ULIPs, bonds, equities, Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs, and similar asset classes, by reading good books on personal finance and investment, and taking guidance from certified financial planners, before making investments in any particular asset class.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.