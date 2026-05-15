You can earn up to ₹69,000 monthly income from ₹1 crore FD in small finance banks. Here's how

Small finance bank FDs can help deliver attractive monthly income on 1 crore deposits, with senior citizens earning higher returns through competitive fixed deposit interest rates.

Shivam Shukla
Published15 May 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Small finance bank fixed deposits offer a stable monthly income and attractive returns, making them a lucrative option for conservative and senior citizen investors seeking reliable earnings.
Small finance bank fixed deposits offer a stable monthly income and attractive returns, making them a lucrative option for conservative and senior citizen investors seeking reliable earnings.

In an environment of persistent inflation and evolving interest rates, investors are increasingly looking for stable, predictable income options that protect capital while delivering regular returns. In 2026, small finance banks (SFBs) in India continue to offer some of the most competitive fixed deposit (FD) rates in the banking system, making them an attractive choice for conservative investors, retirees, and senior citizens.

Furthermore, a 1 crore FD in these banks can generate an estimated monthly income of 60,000 to 69,000, depending on the bank, tenure, and applicable interest rate.

Let us look at the interest rates offered by prominent SFBs for both general and senior citizens and see how they can go a long way toward assisting with wealth conservation and creation.

Small finance bank FD rates for general citizens

Bank Name

Highest Slab (%)

Tenure

1-Year (%)

3-Year (%)

5-Year (%)

10-Year (%)

AU Small Finance Bank7.2530 months 1 day to 36 months6.357.256.756.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank7.40888 days6.907.007.007.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank7.752 years to less than 3 years4.756.005.755.75
Jana Small Finance Bank7.77Above 3 years to 5 years7.007.507.776.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank7.8021 months 1 day to 22 months6.006.756.256.25
slice Small Finance Bank7.7518 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days6.257.507.006.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.1030 months7.257.257.907.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.452 years7.257.207.206.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.10666 days6.007.507.006.75

Note: Interest rates as of 13 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions. Source: Paisabazaar

Senior citizen FD rates in small finance banks

Bank Name

Highest Slab (%)

Tenure

1-Year (%)

3-Year (%)

5-Year (%)

10-Year (%)

AU Small Finance Bank7.7530 months 1 day to 36 months6.857.757.257.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.00888 days7.407.507.507.50
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.252 years to less than 3 years5.256.506.256.25
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00Above 1 year to 3 years7.508.007.777.00
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.3021 months 1 day to 22 months6.507.256.756.75
slice Small Finance Bank7.7518 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days6.507.507.256.75
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.2530 months7.407.408.057.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.952 years7.757.707.707.00
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.25666 days6.508.007.507.25

Note: Interest rates as of 13 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions. Source: Paisabazaar

Monthly income on 1 crore FD

The monthly payout from a non-cumulative FD is calculated as:

Monthly income = (Principal × Annual interest rate) ÷ (12 × 100)

General citizens

Bank

Highest FD Rate

Approx Monthly Income

AU Small Finance Bank7.25% 60,417
Equitas Small Finance Bank7.40% 61,667
ESAF Small Finance Bank7.75% 64,583
Jana Small Finance Bank7.77% 64,750
Shivalik Small Finance Bank7.80% 65,000
slice Small Finance Bank7.75% 64,583
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.10% 67,500
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.45% 62,083
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.10% 67,500

Senior citizens

Bank

Highest FD Rate

Approx Monthly Income

AU Small Finance Bank7.75% 64,583
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.00% 66,667
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.25% 68,750
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00% 66,667
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.30% 69,167
slice Small Finance Bank7.75% 64,583
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.25% 68,750
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.95% 66,250
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.25% 68,750

Key takeaways

  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank currently offer lucrative regular FD rates at 8.10%.
  • Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers the highest senior-citizen FD rate of 8.30%.
  • A 1 crore FD can hence generate monthly income between 60,000 and 69,000, depending on the investor category and tenure.
  • Senior citizens generally receive an additional 0.25%–0.50% interest over regular depositors.

Significance of tax implications

Investors should also remember that FD interest is taxable as per their income tax slab, and deposits are insured up to 5 lakh under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) norms. Before locking in your funds, you should conduct thorough due diligence, understand fixed deposits at a fundamental level, discuss the issue with certified financial advisors, and proceed only after doing so.

Small finance banks are offering attractive FD rates in May 2026, making them a strong option for investors seeking stable monthly income. Still, investment decisions should not be made solely on the basis of the offered interest rates. Higher returns should always be balanced against factors such as diversification, liquidity needs, the effectiveness of these investments in the face of inflation, tax implications, and bank safety.

Also Read | Personal loan rates in May 2026: Compare SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other lenders

You can also acquire knowledge on other asset classes, such as ULIPs, bonds, equities, Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs, and similar asset classes, by reading good books on personal finance and investment, and taking guidance from certified financial planners, before making investments in any particular asset class.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Fixed Deposit Interest RatesSmall Finance BanksPersonal Finance
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HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceYou can earn up to ₹69,000 monthly income from ₹1 crore FD in small finance banks. Here's how
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