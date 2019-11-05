You are required to have a Permanent Account Number (PAN) for various purposes like filing the income tax returns, opening bank account, conducting financial transactions and so on. While earlier you were required to fill up form and submit documents to get a PAN card, which could take up to 15 days, you can now get instant e-PAN from the income tax department. e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card issued in electronic format by the I-T department. The applicant needs to have a valid Aadhaar number or digital signature to get an ePAN.

How to apply?

An applicant can apply for e-PAN through https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/newA.do. Click on the option “Apply for new PAN card (Form 49A). After that choose the “digital mode" to get instant ePAN. Under digital mode, applicants do not need to submit physical copy and application form will be signed using Aadhaar-based eSignature or digital signature. Make sure your Aadhaar is updated with your mobile number. An OTP is sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, to conduct the e-KYC.

Applicants do not need to provide any supporting documents such as date of birth and address proofs. e-PAN is generated using the details of information available in the Aadhaar database. However, one has to upload an image of one’s signature and a recent photograph in the prescribed format.

Given that Aadhaar plays an important role in getting your PAN online, make sure your Aadhaar details are correct as the application can get rejected in case of any data mismatch.

While making the application, the applicant has the option to choose whether he/she wants both a physical PAN card and an e-PAN or just an ePAN. If you need a physical PAN card along with e-PAN, you are required to pay ₹107, where as if you need only the e-PAN charges are ₹66.

You can take a print out of the ePAN for the uses.