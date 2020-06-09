You can no longer buy a long-term comprehensive motor insurance cover

“Affordability was a problem. It’s unrealistic to buy five+five or a three+three construct because it’s quite expensive for someone to pay upfront. The uptake for this was quite low too. And in some instances, such long-term comprehensive products have also been forced to the customer. The other issue is, once you buy such a policy, you’re stuck with the insurer for five or three years," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy at Acko General Insurance Co. Ltd.