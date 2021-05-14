You can now add a nominee to your car and bike

Until now, the process of selling a car or a bike of the deceased was cumbersome. The family member had to get the ownership transferred in the name of the legal heir and comply with the procedures that required frequent visits to different offices
The procedure could also differ from one Regional Transport Office to another. If the cities of the deceased and legal heirs are different, it could make the process even more challenging.
All this is set to change. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
The vehicle owner can now nominate a person in the registration certificate. In the case of the death of the vehicle owner, the nominee can get the ownership transferred in his or her name.
The owner can specify the nominee when buying the car as well as after purchase. When mentioning the nominee, the owner must submit proof of the identity.
PROCEDURE
On the death of the owner, the nominee will need to inform the registering authority of the demise within 30 days. If this is done, the nominee can use the vehicle like he or she is the owner for three months.