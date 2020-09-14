You can raise money from your assets but choose carefully

other factors

If an individual has a traditional life insurance plan, there is an option to take a loan against it, instead of surrendering it. “If you don’t have adequate life insurance, don’t surrender it. One option the policyholder can consider is converting the traditional plan into a paid-up policy, and then check for a loan against it. The returns on the traditional plan are lower than FDs, and the person should stop paying the future premiums," said Arnav Pandya, a financial planner and founder of Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative. If a life insurance policy is converted to paid-up, it means that though the premium payments have stopped, the plan remains active.