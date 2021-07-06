Small Savings Schemes not only offer higher interest rates for long tenure investments, but they also come in handy if you want to pledge them to raise money in an emergency.

An investor can only pledge the following two products to raise a loan.

Kisan Vikas Patra

At present, the product offers 6.9% interest rates. The amount invested doubles in 10 years and four months, which is also the maturity period currently. An investor can invest as little as ₹1,000. There is no maximum limit on investment in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP).

National Savings Certificate

It is a five-year product that offers a 6.8% interest rate. Like KVP, the minimum investment amount is ₹1,000, and there is no limit on the maximum investment amount. Every ₹1,000 invested grows to ₹1,389.49 after five years.

According to the Bank of Baroda website, a borrower can get up to 85% loan of the face value of these two products if the residual maturity period is less than three years.

If the residual maturity is over three years, a borrower can get up to 80% loan of the face value. An individual can also pledge these securities for an overdraft facility. The interest rates that the bank charges is higher of the following:

One-year MCLR (7.35%) + strategic premium + 3.5% or 0.5% over the NSC/KVP rate.

According to the State Bank of India’s website, the bank charges around 11.9% interest rate for a loan against these products.

An investor can pledge these products only to specified institutions, including banks, non-banking financial companies, public and private corporations, government companies, local authorities, and the President of the country and the Governor of a state.

