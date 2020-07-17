You could lose money if you enter wrong IFSC for online fund transfer

IFSC is an 11-digit alphanumeric unique code that is used to identify each branch of every bank in India. Usually, the first four characters of the code stand for the bank, the fifth is always a “0", and the last six digits represent the branch code. For example, SBIN0040278 is an IFSC code one of the branches of State Bank of India (SBI) uses. The first four characters, SBIN, stand for the bank’s name, while the last six digits (40278) represent the branch of SBI.