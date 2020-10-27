You don’t need NoC from other owners if property is partitioned

My father and his brother got my grandfather’s property partitioned equally between them (being the only two sons of my grandfather), several years after my grandfather died. However, at the time of partition, my father didn’t inform me about it and gave a power of attorney to my sister to act on his behalf. Now my father says that he has become the sole owner of the partitioned property and is asking me to settle with a very small amount. What can I do to get my rightful share?